Natasa Stankovic congratulates husband Hardik Pandya on IPL 2022 win: ‘Don’t underestimate my Kung Fu Pandya’

Natasa Stankovic celebrated with cricketer Hardik Pandya after his team Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 final on Sunday. Photos from the night, in which she was seen hugging her husband following the match, were widely posted on social media. On Monday, Natasa shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories reacting to Hardik’s win, and even wrote a sweet message in support of her husband. Read more: Natasa Stankovic posts pics with Hardik Pandya, Agastya and others from family's Christmas celebrations

Natasa shared a video of Hardik from a recent interview, in which the cricketer is heard talking about his ‘flamboyance’ and ‘confidence’ and how he was shaping his IPL team, Gujarat Titans, to be like him. Along with the video, the model and actor, wrote, “This man and this team. Thank you for an incredible season. Don’t underestimate my Kung Fu Pandya.” She was referencing Kung Fu Panda, an action-packed animated film franchise that follows Po the Panda, who goes on to become a Kung Fu warrior.

Natasa Stankovic shared a series of photos and videos after husband Hardik Pandya's team won IPL 2022.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Natasa, reshared Hardik’s Instagram post following his team’s IPL 2022 win. In his post he wrote, “CHAMPIONS… This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans.” Natasa shared his post with heart emojis. The model-actor also shared a selfie with her husband from the post-match celebrations at Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

In 2020, Hardik asked Natasa to marry him on a yacht and in the middle of the sea. He announced the engagement on Instagram by borrowing lyrics from the song Jaanu Meri Jaan from the 1980 movie Shaan: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours and you are mine, the whole country knows). 01.01.2020. Engaged." Natasa made the announcement by sharing a video of when Hardik went down on his knees to pop the question and captioned it, "Forever, yes!" The couple welcomed their first child together, Agastya on July 30, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON