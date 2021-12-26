Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic posts pics with Hardik Pandya, Agastya and others from family's Christmas celebrations
Cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated Christmas 2021 with his wife Natasa Stankovic and his family. Hardik and Natasa shared several photos from the celebration on Instagram.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic pose with their kid Agastya and their family.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 12:26 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a series of photos from his Christmas party on Instagram. In the photos, Hardik was seen posing with his wife Natasa Stankovic, their kid and his brother Krunal Pandya and his wife.

On Saturday, Hardik shared several photos with his wife Natasa, his brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma, their kids and their friends. He captioned the photo: “Merry Christmas to one and all from our little family.” 

The Pandya family and their friends posed in front of a huge Christmas tree with their dogs. Many fans commented on the pictures and wished Hardik and his family a Merry Christmas. 

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020. Hardik announced that he got married to Natasa during the lockdown and announced the news on May 31, 2020. Talking about Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

The couple welcomed their child Agastya on July 30 last year. Announcing his arrival, Hardik had shared a picture with him and said, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”

In July this year on Agastya's first birthday, Hardik shared a video compilation and captioned it, "I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart."

