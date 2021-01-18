Natasa Stankovic pays heartfelt tribute to Hardik Pandya’s father: ‘Love you papa, keep blessing us’

Natasa Stankovic has remembered father-in-law Himanshu Pandya who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. Natasa shared a host of photos that feature Natasa and her son Agastaya with the doting grandad. In other photos, Himanshu can be seen with their pets.





Along with the photos, she wrote, “Still not able to process that you have left us. You were the cutest, strongest, funniest in the house. You have left so many beautiful memories but our house empty too. already missing you so much and your funny jokes. I’m glad you lived your life like a boss, our real Rockstar. I’ll make sure your googly Agastya will know what a beautiful soul his grandpa was. Fly high our angel, smile from heaven, keep blessing us and thank you for everything. love you papa.”

Himanshu, father to cricketers Hardik and Krunal, died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, decided to leave the bio-bubble to be with the family in difficult times. Hardik also wrote for his father on social media. "My daddy As I said to your yesterday Your last one ride. Now rest in peace my king You were a Happy soul! I will miss you everyday dad Love you always," he tweeted.

