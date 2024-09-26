Navya Nanda addresses trolling after her IIM-Ahmedabad admission: 'I can't be offended by what they say'

Navya Naveli Nanda on her response to trolling

Navya, when asked about the trolling and negativity that followed after she got enrolled in IIM-Ahmedabad, stated: “Social media has been a great platform because it’s given a lot of people a voice, a lot of people who previously might not have that kind of reach. India has some of the finest institutions in the world, and being a part of IIM Ahmedabad is incredible. I feel fortunate to receive higher education under the guidance of some of the finest professors in the world.”

She added, "If I consider myself to be working for people, I don’t think I can be offended by what they say. It’s essential for me to look at feedback; it will only make me a better person, a better entrepreneur, and a better Indian. I accept that I come from a very different lived reality. People will have something to say about that. However, she remains focused on her goals and ambitions, emphasising that her responsibility is to herself and her work. I don’t give a lot of thought to what people say negatively; I use it to do the best I can do in my journey.”

Navya Naveli Nanda's IIM admission

Navya, while sharing an update about her admission at the Ahmedabad B-school shared a post on her Instagram handle which read, “Dreams do come true !!!!!! Home for the next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! BPGP MBA Class of 2026.”

While a section of users doubted her enrollment, her fans defended her on social media.

Navya Naveli Nanda's family

Navya is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Escorts Group businessman Nikhil Nanda, son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda. Her younger brother Agastya Nanda recently made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.