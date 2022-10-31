Ananya Panday screams 'sambhal ke' as paparazzo takes a tumble outside her birthday venue; Aryan Khan, Navya attend bash

Ananya Panday celebrated her 24th birthday on Sunday. After ringing in the birthday celebrations with her friends at midnight at a Halloween party on Saturday, Ananya hosted a birthday dinner with them at a Mumbai restaurant Sunday evening. Among those who joined her at the dinner were Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Also read: Aryan Khan sports kohl eyes for Halloween bash, Ananya Panday turns Poo and Navya Nanda plays Jasmine. Watch

Ananya and Navya walked out of the restaurant holding hands. The two are close friends and were also together at the Halloween bash on Saturday. Aryan Khan too joined them again for the dinner. Ananya was in an orange dress and carried a matching purse for her birthday outing. Navya joined her in a grey tank top with matching denims and boots.

Shanya Kapoor was in a denim jumpsuit while Aryan sported a white tee and denims. Siddhant was also in tee and denims paired with a jacket. Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra was also spotted.

Post their exit, Ananya was surrounded by paparazzi and fans. A man fell down as she moved towards her car and the person moved backwards to make space for her amid the crowd. A startled Ananya reacted to him, “Sambhal ke, sambhal ke (be careful).” She later asked him, “theek ho na (hope you are fine)?”

During the day, Navya had wished Ananya on Instagram Stories. She shared a throwback picture of her taking a nap in a car as she sat beside her and wrote, “Happy birthday to you sleeping beauty."

On Saturday, all of them including Ananya, Aryan, Shanaya and Navya had reunited at their friend Orhan Awatramani's Halloween bash. Their other friends like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan had also joined them.

Ananya was last seen in Liger which marked the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda. The film did not perform at the box office. She is currently working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

