Navya Nanda shares, then deletes pics from Rann of Kutch trip with grandma Jaya Bachchan, Shweta; gets schooled by mom

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda took a girl's trip to the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, along with grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Navya shared a bunch of photos featuring herself. She posted and later deleted photos with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta. (Also Read | Navya Naveli Nanda shares a glimpse of her MBA journey at IIM Ahmedabad) Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan visited Gujarat.

Navya shares pics from Rann of Kutch

In the pictures, Navya stood in the white desert as she posed against the setting sun. She was seen wearing a beige sweater and cream pants. Navya later added a scarf and sweater to her outfit as it was cold in the evening. She smiled and posed for the camera. In a clip, a few girls were seen dancing. Navya also posted photos of the desert, the sun and the moon.

Navya shares then deleted pics with Jaya, Shweta

In the deleted pictures, Navya, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan smiled as someone clicked their picture from below. In another photo, they posed at sunset. Jaya was seen in a white and blue outfit.

Shweta scolds Navya

She captioned the post, "Rann of Kutch (heart on fire emoji)." Navya geo-tagged the location as White Desert (Rann Of Kutch). Reacting to the post, Shweta Bachchan. wrote, "Did you go alone??" Navya responded with face with tears of joy emojis. Shweta next wrote, "@navyananda no … did you? Cause wth!"

Navya shares one pic with mom

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Navya posted a photo with her mother. In the picture, Shweta held Navya from behind as they smiled and looked in front of them. She posted the photo with a red heart emoji. Navya also shared a few pictures of herself.

About Navya

Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. She is also known for hosting a podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan.

Last year, Navya joined the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad for a BPGP MBA. She is te daughter of Shweta and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Navya has a brother-actor, Agastya Nanda.