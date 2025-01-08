Navya Naveli Nanda shares a glimpse of her MBA journey at IIM Ahmedabad: ‘Best campus with the best people’

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad for a BPGP MBA last year. She has now shared a glimpse into her day at the 'best campus' with her friends from the institute. Navya Naveli Nanda shares pictures from her IIM campus with 'best people'.(Instagram)

Navya Naveli Nanda shares photos from with ‘best people’ from IIM

Taking to Instagram, Navya expressed her admiration for the IIM Ahmedabad campus and the people she met there. Sharing photos with her batchmates at the institute, she captioned the post, "Best campus with the best people." Navya was seen dressed casually, in a black sweatshirt and brown pants, as she posed with her batchmates. She also gave a glimpse into the grand campus of IIM Ahmedabad.

When Navya announced on social media that she has joined IIM Ahmedabad, internet noted how her course is not “a real MBA" and many confessed they were surprised that a star kid got through a highly selective Indian institute for higher studies. An IIM professor Promila Agarwal then defended Navya.

The professor took to X and wrote, "The acceptance rate for this program is low, like others. Even if people want to discount her interview & CV. She, dammit, cleared the cut-off. For a long time, India has been debating why elite families move out of India for higher education. Why don't they study in Indian colleges? One lady makes it to IIMA for an online MBA & everyone is worked up."

Navya on not choosing career in acting

Navya Naveli Nanda, who wrapped up her podcast, What The Hell Navya's season 2 last year, earlier revealed that she has no interest in acting. In a conversation with Brut India, Navya said, “I think I am just not very good at it to be honest. I don’t believe you should do something for the sake of doing it. You should do it if you are 100 percent passionate about it. It’s not something I am passionate about. I think I am doing exactly what I love doing. I wouldn’t be very good at it. I think my skill set lies elsewhere.”

On the other hand, Navya's brother, Agastya Nanda, has already made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. He is now set to make his theatrical debut with Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, which also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Akshay Kumar's niece, Simar Bhatia. The film is scheduled to release this year.