Navya Nanda shows her many moods, Suhana Khan loves them, Khushi Kapoor can't wait to be with her

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posted a collage of hers, showing her many moods. Among those who reacted to them were Shah Rukh Khan's glamorous daughter Suhana and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, Navya simply dropped a green heart as caption. The collage of four pictures, shows Navya in a short black T-shirt in different moods. Reacting to it, Suhana dropped a number of heart eyes emojis. Khushi wrote: "Coming 2 u". Reacting to it, Navya said "fast".





Incidentally, this is not the first time Navya has asked Khushi to join her. A while back Khushi had posted some pictures with a caption: "Cotton candy sky." Reacting to the pictures, Navya had written in the comments box: "Come here soon!"

Navya Nanda's post which saw Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan react to it,





All three star kids are currently in the USA. While Suhana is based in New York, pursuing a course in filmmaking at the New York University, it appears Navya is also in the east coast. One of her pictures in recent past had shown her at Washington Square Park.

It is not clear where Khushi is based. On her arrival in the US earlier this month, another star kid, Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of director Anurag Kashyap had expressed in joy that "my wife is here". From one of Aaliyah's posts from Wednesday, it appears Aaliyah and Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida are in New Port.

Talking of their future, it appears Suhana will join films, while Khushi has been confirmed to be debuting as an actor soon. Navya, however, has evinced an interest in joining her family business.

Shah Rukh had made it clear that while both his kids could join films, they had to study first. Speaking on Suhana's career choices, in an interview to Hindustan Times, he had said: “If Aryan decides to be an actor, it will only be an honour for him to work with directors of that calibre. But I think he wants to be a filmmaker. Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course. Aisa nahi hai ki tumhara baap actor hai toh set pe aake assistant director ban jaao. Similarly, Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet.”