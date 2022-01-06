Navya Naveli Nanda takes up new hobby, shares sample of her work. See pic

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and a budding entrepreneur, looks like has taken up a new hobby. She has shared a glimpse of her crochet work on her Instagram Stories.

Navya took to her Instagram Stories to share a small piece of crochet work in progress. She also added a yarn icon in the post.

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture on Instagram Stories.

Navya and her mom Shweta Nanda were recently spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. They were earlier at their Delhi residence, enjoying the winters.

During her time in Delhi, Navya had recently shared pictures of herself and her father Nikhil Nanda enjoying their time around a bonfire at their home. In the photos, Navya was seen roasting marshmallows while sitting on a charpoy bed in a winter jacket and cap.

Meanwhile, a staff member at one of Amitabh's bungalows has tested positive for Covid-19, a BMC official said on Wednesday. In a blog post on Tuesday, the actor had informed that he is dealing with some "domestic Covid situations".

The BMC official said that out of 31 staff members of both of the veteran star's bungalows, Pratiksha and Jalsa, one tested positive during the routine Covid-19 tests. He further added that the staff is asymptomatic.

Navya and Shweta Nanda had joined Amitabh Bachchan on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati last year. The two were a part of the 1000th episode of the show which was running in its 13th season.

Talking about their appearance on the show as contestants, Amitabh had writen on his blog, “A delight to be able to not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’ but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the father and grandfather - for Papa and Nana!”

