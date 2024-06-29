Nawazuddin defends Ranveer Singh amid actors undermining his acting process: 'It is a very irresponsible thing to say'

Nawazuddin reacts

During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Nawazuddin, who himself is known as one of the method actors in Bollywood, was asked about the remark. And he supported him while lashing out at the people questioning Ranveer, without taking any particular name.

“The people who are calling it fake, did they bother to understand the actor’s process? Did they bother to understand how he was living his life when he was creating the character? They are simply judging him. We don’t know what a man is thinking when he’s coming up with a characterisation,” he said.

Nawazuddin added, “They think it is pretentious. When you dive deep into a character, it is a very painful process. This is a very irresponsible thing to say. If there was no process, then what Heath Ledger did in The Dark Knight would not be possible… That man was extremely serious about his performance and that is why he excelled in the character; that’s how iconic characters are born. If we are going to take (the process) casually, then you’ll end up with people just blurting out dialogues randomly. This is what makes separates a good actor from the rest. You never know which part of his past he is tapping to get into character. You can’t take this so easily.”

He added that actors tap into “uncomfortable spaces to get into the minds of their characters”.

At that point, the interviewer mentioned that the person questioning Ranveer’s acting process was the main villain of Murder 2 (Prashant Narayanan), and his co-star in Padmaavat (Jim Sarbh). At that moment, Nawazuddin came up with questions such as “What are they doing now? Do you see what Bobby Deol has been doing lately? And what is the man who commented doing currently?”

He added that it is very easy to make such comments, but it does not give anyone the right to “underestimate anyone”.

Ranveer ‘s process questioned

Prashant in an interview with Siddharth Kannan had recently undermined Ranveer’s process. He said, “Woh jhoot bol raha hai. Yeh dark spaces mein jana, yeh sab karna yeh bakwas ki baatein hai.”

In an interview with The Quint, Jim Sarbh said, “There are all those actors who are like ‘You know, I was so stuck in my character that I had to get mental therapy for weeks after.’ I was like ‘shut up bro. You didn’t even know your lines on the day, what nonsense”. Many believed it to be a dig at Ranveer.

In the past, Ranveer had mentioned that he found Khilji’s character very dark. He had revealed that he would lock himself up in his Goregaon house, where he was completely isolated, to prepare for the role.

Nawazuddin’s work status

Nawazuddin was last seen in Haddi, which was released on OTT platform Zee5. He is now seen in Rautu Ka Raaz, which was also released on Zee5 on June 28. Directed by Anand Surapur, the mystery drama also stars Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri.