Nawazuddin Siddiqui confesses to 'smoking up' in his youth: I want to apologise for that

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has admitted that there was a time when he found himself in the company of some people, who motivated him to smoke marijuana. In a recent interview, he looked back at that time, confessing he regrets making those mistakes. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Bollywood doesn't discriminate on religious lines: ‘Anupam Kher respects Naseeruddin Shah') Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently awaiting the release of Rautu Ka Raaz.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was asked if he ever tried smoking up. That’s when Nawazuddin admitted he tried it.

Looking back at his mistakes

“I had the company of some people, who would smoke up so even I ended up doing that. I realised later that… I don’t want to promote it, I have made mistakes but its benefit was that jo travelling milti thi usmein, bada maza aata tha (the high you’d get in that was a lot of fun). But I do not want to promote it at all, it was our mistake and I want to apologise for that,” he said.

In the same conversation, Nawazuddin admitted he has also tried bhaang multiple times, especially during Holi. He said after consuming it, he felt like he is the “biggest actor in the world”.

“I would think people are my audience, and the world my stage. So, I would perform! I would sometimes be Ashwatthama, Karn, Krishna and perform for hours. Because you get into a loop, so I would perform from morning to night. Later when its effect would subside, people would tell me, ‘Paagal ho gaya kya hai tu? You have been repeating the same dialogue all day! I would go to parks, perform in buses, wherever,” he added.

His next project

Nawazuddin is gearing up for the release of his next film, Rautu Ka Raaz, in which he plays a cop. The film is set against the picturesque village of Rautu Ki Beli in Uttarakhand, and the story revolves around a town that hasn't witnessed a murder in over a decade and a half.

The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari and Narayani Shastri in supporting roles. The film had its premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year, and is now set for its OTT premiere on June 28 on ZEE5.