Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out racism in Hindi cinema, says he never found anyone ‘more beautiful than Smita Patil’

“People have their perspective. But don't use that in the system. If she is like this, she can't be the lead. But it's not their fault because the stories are written like that. A girl who is fair, stories are written about her. You get a brief. A lot of people are struggling with it.”

Discussing how beauty and casting norms are often shaped, Nawazuddin pointed out that such perceptions are deeply rooted in storytelling itself. He explained how industry briefs often come with fixed ideas of appearance and representation, adding:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his strong and versatile performances, recently opened up in an exclusive conversation with Zoom about racism, beauty standards, and industry biases in Hindi cinema. Speaking candidly, the actor shared that while he has faced racism, he believes the industry still found a place for him in its own way. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui did Main Actor Nahin Hoon for free, says director Aditya Kripalani: ‘He didn’t come with a manager’ )

He also reflected on how beauty is perceived differently across cultures and said that such labels should not define an actor’s potential. Nawazuddin further praised the late actor Smita Patil, saying he has never found anyone more beautiful than her, especially in front of the camera, which he feels has its own unique language of beauty.

About Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an Indian actor widely recognised for his work in Hindi cinema. He has received several honours, including a National Film Award, an IIFA Award, two Filmfare Awards, and a nomination for an International Emmy.

A graduate of the National School of Drama, he began his career with small roles in films such as Sarfarosh (1999), Shool (1999), and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003). He first came into prominence with Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday (2004), followed by widespread recognition for his performance in the Gangs of Wasseypur duology (2012).