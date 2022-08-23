Nawazuddin Siddiqui in drag is unrecognisable in Haddi first look, fans say: ‘This just blew my mind'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the revenge-drama Haddi. The actor’s first look from the film was revealed on Tuesday by the makers. In the intriguing motion poster, Nawazuddin was seen in drag, wearing a grey gown with glamorous hair and makeup. Many fans reacted to the actor’s ‘epic’ look. Haddi is currently being filmed and would release in 2023, the film’s team announced. Read more: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui said playing Saadat Hasan Manto made him so blunt that ‘maine apni band bajwa li’

Nawazuddin look in the Haddi poster does not give much away, but piques the audience's interest, who seem excited to dive deep into his character in the drama produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios. The motion poster was shared with the text, “Crime has never looked this good before.”

Following the unveiling of Nawazuddin’s first look, many fans took to the comments section of the YouTube clip, and applauded the actor for playing a unique character. One YouTube user wrote, “This just blew my mind. Nawaz bhai (Nawazuddin brother) epic.” Another person wrote, “I respect everyone who is involved in this. Seriously the best piece that l’ve ever seen. Hats off…”

Without divulging any details, Nawazuddin opened up about his character in the film, and said, "I have portrayed different interesting characters, but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor."

Haddi is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, and co-written by him and Adamya Bhalla. Speaking about the Nawazuddin film, the director said, "It's going to be a double whammy, as Haddi gives me the opportunity to collaborate with Nawazuddin. Our team is hoping that the motion poster piques the audience's interest as we are excited to be diving deep into a new world. Can't wait to start filming".

Nawazuddin was last seen on screen as the villain in Heropanti 2, which released in April. He will soon be seen in a small role in Holy Cow. The film stars Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Bhatt in pivotal roles.

