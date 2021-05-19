Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says actor and son Yaani rang in their birthdays over video call

Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned a year older on May 19. Coincidentally, the actor shares his birthday with his son Yaani. Unfortunately, this year, the two are celebrating their respective birthdays in different cities.

While Nawazuddin is currently in his hometown Budhana, his wife Aaliya and the children are stationed at the family’s farmhouse in Kasara. Speaking with a leading daily, Aaliya said that she arranged for a cake for the little one and Nawazuddin joined in the celebrations through a video call.

"We had a midnight cake cutting for Yaani and Nawaz joined in through a video call. He wished Yaani in the morning again, Nawaz is in touch with the kids daily. We couldn’t arrange gifts for Yaani due to the situation but their uncle Shamas spoils the kids with toys (every) now and then," she said.

"Nawaz and I always felt that instead of splurging money on a lavish party every year, we should instead donate the same amount to those in need. So this year too, we are going to do the same," she added.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya hit a rough patch last year and she even filed for a divorce. She also said that she was going to revert to her birth name Anjana Kishor Pandey following the separation. However, months later, she said that she wants to give the marriage another shot.

Speaking to a leading daily in March, Aaliya had revealed that when she was battling Covid-19, Nawazuddin took care of her and their children. She added that he set their differences aside and helped her. "This pandemic was an eye-opener. I realised what matters the most is the well-being of your children and good health. Our children need us, and if their happiness lies in us being together, we can keep our disagreements aside. I have withdrawn the legal notice that I had filed. I don’t seek divorce anymore, and I want to give this marriage a chance," she said earlier this year.

Aaliya was also at loggerheads with Nawazuddin's brother Shamas but said that she was ready to resolve the differences. In March, she revealed that she played Holi with Shamas and her children.

