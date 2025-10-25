Nawazuddin Siddiqui says indie films struggle at box office as they get fewer screens: 'People do not come to watch'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been one of the poster boys of independent cinema for well over a decade. The acclaimed actor has been seen in critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox, Photograph, Gangs of Wasseypur, and more. In a recent interaction, the 51-year-old lamented the lack of visibility and box office success for indie films in India, which struggle to gain a foothold while fighting against mainstream commercial entertainers. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has starred in both independent films and mainstream entertainers.

Indie films are like classical art forms

In an interview with PTI, Nawazuddin said, "I’ll keep doing independent cinema. It is very important to balance it with a certain kind of mass film. I think it will be very bad if it happens (independent cinema fizzles out). I think it should continue to be made... It is said that our classical forms, be it songs, dance, etc, have never been popular, it is only because a few people can understand it.”

The actor, who has balanced his indie film projects with mainstream hits like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and Raees, added that while massy films are also needed, indie films are like classical art forms – meant for the niche audience. “If you want to do it for the masses, and if you want to do it in an artistic way, then that is a different thing. If you want to do it for the masses, then you have to include certain things in it, but the pure art and classical things have never been made for the masses,” the actor said.

The actor added that doing mainstream films gives him greater visibility, which translates to his independent films getting some eyeballs as well. “The biggest advantage of big films is that more people see you, so when you see small films and if we get even five per cent of the audience, then that's the biggest benefit. More people started to know about me with these films. The thing is that most of the independent films are released on a smaller level. Well, they get fewer screens and more people do not come to watch it,” Nawazuddin said.

The actor is currently garnering applause for his turn as a vampire in Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror comedy Thamma. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and features Nawaz as the antagonist. The film received positive reviews upon its release on Diwali, and has fared well at the box office as well, earning ₹93 crore in four days.