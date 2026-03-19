New Delhi, The National Commission for Women has summoned actress Nora Fatehi, actor Sanjay Dutt and others following a controversy over obscenity and vulgarity in the song "Sarke Chunar". NCW issues summons to Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt in 'Sarke Chunar' row

In a statement, the Commission said the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'," the Commission said.

The NCW said it has also summoned lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Group, and Kiran Kumar to appear before it on March 24.

They have been asked to be present along with relevant documents, the Commission said.

"Failure to appear may invite appropriate action as per law," it added.

The song, which is part of the upcoming Kannada movie "KD: The Devil", released on YouTube earlier this week and kicked up a major controversy with its sexually explicit lyrics. It has since been pulled down from the video sharing platform. The movie, directed by Prem and starring Dhruv Sarja in the lead, will release on April 30.

Fatehi, who features in the dance video of the song along with Dutt, and lyricist Alam, who translated the original Kannada song in Hindi, have distanced themselves from the controversy.

Fatehi said she recorded the Kannada version three years ago and when she heard the Hindi version, she had already flagged the issue to the makers.

Alam said he too had warned the makers that Hindi lyrics were vulgar. Alam said he was told to do a literal translation from the Kannada version and that's what he did. The Kannada lyrics were written by the movie's director Prem.

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