Neelima Azeem says grandkids filled her life with happiness, reveals Zain looks like Shahid Kapoor, Misha resembles her

Former actor and classical dancer Neelima Azeem recently spoke about her close bond with her grandchildren, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s children, Zain and Misha. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Neelima described herself as a very loving and available grandmother and shared how her grandchildren have brought immense happiness into her life. Neelima Azeem talks about her bond with grandkids Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Neelima Azeem on her bond with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's kids

Talking about her bond with them, Neelima said, “I have formed a very deep and beautiful bond with them, a very honest one. They are the rainbows of our lives, and chandni bhi vohi hai aur suraj bhi vohi hai. When your children grow up, step out into the world and move away from you, there is something called empty nest syndrome. As I was very family-oriented, it was quite difficult for me. But my emotions were filled with happiness because of my grandchildren. They did that. They call me Dadi, but I like them to call me Dadijaan. Sometimes, when they want to please me, they call me dadijaan."

Neelima revealed that she lovingly calls Misha ‘Jaan Batasha’ and Zain ‘Jaan Babushah’, also fondly referring to them as Mishki and Zii. She said she spent a lot of time with her grandchildren when they were younger, especially when both Shahid and Mira had long working hours or were travelling.

Speaking about Zain, Neelima said, “I see him as a very attractive young man. He is very cute, affectionate and extremely emotional, but also very good-looking and handsome. Uski ek basic jhalak Shahid ki tarah hai (has a basic resemblance to Shahid), but he also has Mira’s features. People say Misha resembles me. Even Mira aur Sasha (Shahid) say so. I am an entertaining grandmother and they have a lot of fun with me. They are just pure joy.”

Neelima further revealed that although her grandchildren now video-call her less frequently as they have become busier, they remain deeply connected. She shared that both Zain and Misha have grown into multifaceted children who are eager to learn and explore. They are interested in both arts and sports, while Zain enjoys playing cricket, Misha prefers football. She also mentioned that both of them are good writers and speakers.

About Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony in Gurgaon. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Misha, in August 2016, followed by son Zain in September 2018. Shahid and Mira are rarely seen sharing pictures of their children on social media. However, recently, Shahid took his kids to meet football legend Lionel Messi during his India tour.