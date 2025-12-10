Mira Rajput swears by this 6-day detox plan: But does it really work? Nutritionist gives full breakdown of diet chart

Ayurvedic roots

We asked nutritionist and founder of Nutrishifts, Preety Tyagi, to break down the science behind Mira's diet chart and its true impact on the body. According to Preety, Mira's meal plan is rooted in a blend of Ayurvedic principles and simple, vrat-friendly Indian home cooking, utilising grains like amaranth, buckwheat, and barnyard millet alongside fresh produce.

“The meals follow patterns that support digestion, hydration, and gut health—all of which help the body’s natural detox systems function efficiently,” Preety explained. She said that the plan is not about extreme restriction, but rather about nourishment and simplicity.

She highlighted the key features of Mira's detox plan:

⦿ Plant-forward and minimally processed.

⦿ Gluten-free, focusing on grains like amaranth, buckwheat, and barnyard millet.

⦿ High in hydration from coconut water, chaas, fresh fruit, and ash gourd juice.

⦿ Rich in antioxidants from herbs, seeds, vegetables, and spices.

⦿ Based on warm, cooked meals, which Ayurveda often recommends for optimal digestion.

The nutritional breakdown

Preety provided a day-by-day analysis of the diet, explaining the nutritional focus behind each meal:

Day 1: Simple and light

⦿ Breakfast: Sabudana upma or sweet porridge

⦿ Mid-Morning: Seasonal fruit

⦿ Lunch: Buckwheat roti, lauki sabzi, dahi

⦿ Snack: Makhana

⦿ Dinner: Potato dish (dahi aloo/aloo dum/pudina aloo) + barnyard millet “rice”

⦿ Nutrition focus: Hydration + gentle digestion. Lauki, dahi, and millet support gut health and reduce bloating.

Day 2: light with a twist

⦿ Breakfast: Kuttu cheela or makhana granola

⦿ Mid-Morning: Mint–jeera chaas

⦿ Lunch: Sabudana khichdi + beetroot–sesame salad

⦿ Snack: Sweet potato chaat

⦿ Dinner: Ghiya kofta + amaranth paratha

⦿ Nutrition focus: A probiotic-rich day thanks to chaas. Sweet potato and beetroot add electrolytes and antioxidants.

Day 3: Mix it up

⦿ Breakfast: Singhare atta aloo paratha + dahi

⦿ Mid-Morning: Coconut water with sabja & rose

⦿ Lunch: Dahi ke kebab + amaranth–cucumber–pomegranate salad

⦿ Snack: Sabudana coconut pudding + mango

⦿ Dinner: Zoodles with puttanesca sauce + herbed potatoes + steamed veggies

⦿ Nutrition focus: A fusion of traditional fasting foods and modern low-carb eating. Plenty of healthy fats and probiotics.

Day 4: Warm and comforting

⦿ Breakfast: Sabudana upma/porridge

⦿ Mid-Morning: Fruit

⦿ Lunch: Kuttu cheela + dosa-style aloo + chutney

⦿ Snack: Toasted amaranth pinjiri (with jaggery, coconut, almonds)

⦿ Dinner: Thai vegetable curry + barnyard millet rice

⦿ Nutrition focus: Thai curry adds anti-inflammatory herbs like ginger and basil. Amaranth boosts minerals like iron and magnesium.

Day 5: Fresh and functional

⦿ Breakfast: Buckwheat–vegetable cheela + mint chutney

⦿ Mid-Morning: Ash gourd juice with lime & pink salt

⦿ Lunch: Sabudana tikki + sauteed vegetables

⦿ Snack: Makhana bhel

⦿ Dinner: Amaranth–vegetable biryani + grilled paneer

⦿ Nutrition focus: Ash gourd juice supports hydration and alkalinity. Paneer provides high-quality protein for balance.

Day 6: Nourishing finish

⦿ Breakfast: Sabudana upma or porridge

⦿ Mid-Morning: Coconut water with sabja

⦿ Lunch: Shalgam-stuffed amaranth paratha + pumpkin sabzi + dahi

⦿ Snack: Buckwheat pancakes with fruit and jaggery syrup

⦿ Dinner: Malabar stew + kuttu cheela (appam-style)

⦿ Nutrition focus: Coconut-based Malabar stew is soothing and anti-inflammatory. Pumpkin and turnip add vitamins A and C.

Does it actually 'detox' the body?

Preety explained that true detoxification is a natural, ongoing process carried out by the body's major organs — the liver, kidneys, gut, and skin. A well-designed plan like Mira's works by easing the burden on these systems.

She said, “Mira Rajput’s six-day cleanse isn’t a fad — it’s a mindful, Ayurvedic-inspired eating pattern grounded in whole foods, light cooking, and strong hydration. While it doesn’t 'detox' the body in a medical sense, it does support the organs responsible for detoxification and helps you feel lighter, cleaner, and more energised. True detoxification isn’t something a diet forces. It’s something your liver, kidneys, gut, and skin naturally perform every single day. A thoughtfully designed eating plan can reduce digestive stress, nourish the gut, and provide micronutrients that support these systems.”

While the term 'detox' is often misused, Mira’s approach is endorsed by Preety as a holistic, supportive, and effective clean eating pattern that encourages the body's natural functions. Here's how Mira's plan helps the body, according to the nutritionist:

⦿ Supports gut health: Probiotics (dahi, chaas), warm cooked meals, and fibre-rich vegetables help ‘reset’ digestion.

⦿ Reduces bloating: Removing common irritants like refined flour, heavy oils, caffeine, and processed snacks gives the gut a much-needed break.

⦿ Keeps energy stable: The combination of slow-release carbohydrates (millets) and proteins (paneer, dahi, amaranth) prevents sudden energy crashes.

⦿ Boosts hydration: Ingredients like coconut water, ash gourd juice, sabja seeds, and fresh fruit replenish essential electrolytes.

⦿ Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich: The inclusion of natural herbs, spices, millets, and jaggery supports metabolic health and can contribute to better skin.

As per Preety, Mira’s six-day cleanse is not a miracle 'detox', but it can help you feel lighter and more energised. If you try it, do so under professional guidance and remember that lasting health comes from consistent, balanced habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.