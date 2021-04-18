Mira Rajput shares self-detox diet plan for seasonal cleansing through Ayurveda

Fans can vouch for Mira Rajput Kapoor swearing by Ayurveda as a way for life and taking her love for the use of herbal remedies and historical Indian medicine system a notch higher, the diva has been spilling the beans on a self-detox diet plan for seasonal cleansing. Encouraging fans for a 9-day fast for seasonal cleansing, following the principles of Ayurveda during the season change, Mira has been regularly sharing diet plans that promise to leave one feeling fitter, healthier and stronger and their body’s “battery backup is completely juiced up”.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira has been dropping these diet plans with regular health tips and expert precautions as she motivated fans towards a healthier lifestyle.

The diet plan for day 6 included:

Breakfast = Sabudana Upma/sweet porridge

Mid-morning = Coconut water with sabja seeds and rose petals

Lunch = Shalgam-stuffed Amarnath paratha, khatta meetha pumpkin, dahi

Snack = Buckwheat pancakes with fruit and jaggery syrup

Dinner = Malabar stew with kuttu ka cheela appam style

Mira Rajput's diet plan for Day 6(Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Here are the previous diet plans for Days 1 to 5 as suggested by Mira:

Mira Rajput's diet plan for Day 1(Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's diet plan for Day 2(Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's diet plan for Day 3(Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's diet plan for Day 4(Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's diet plan for Day 5(Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Mira shared additional health and wellness tips which included eating between sunrise and sunset, having fun with food preparations and feeling free to dabble with cuisines, following a moderate exercise routine that included Yoga and walking and staying hydrated.

