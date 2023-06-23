Neena Gupta says her mother never told her about sex, periods

Neena Gupta will be next seen playing the role of ‘daadi maa’ in R Balki’s segment in Lust Stories 2. During a new interview for the promotions of the Netflix anthology film, the actor opened up about why she took up the role, and how it has started conversation around sex. The actor said that while she was growing up, her mother never informed her on the topic of sex. (Also read: Neena Gupta reacts to daughter Masaba Gupta's ex-husband Madhu Mantena's wedding with Ira Trivedi) Neena Gupta plays a progressive grandmother in Lust Stories 2

Neena in Lust Stories 2 trailer

The trailer of Netflix's Lust Stories was released recently and Neena's character can be seen comparing one's body to Mt. Fuji, where lust erupts just like a volcano. She suggests her granddaughter to sleep with her prospective husband as a ‘test drive.’ At the end, she is seen asking her “Mount Fuji hua?," much to her embarrassment.

Neena on playing dadi maa

Now in a conversation with Indian Express, the Badhaai Ho actor opened up about taking the role of 'dadi maa' and said, "Because if it was not dadi maa saying what I am saying then it would not have any impact. That is why it was important for a dadi maa to say these things which we have said in the film."

Neena on conversation around sex

Neena went on to add that starting a conversation around sex is of utmost importance for youngsters and went on to share her own experience while growing up where she never saw her parents sleep in a separate bedroom. “We didn’t know anything about sex. My mother never told me about what is sex, she never told me what are periods. When I was in college, my mother used to be so strict that she would not even let me go to watch a movie with my girlfriends... In the earlier times, the girl was given some information before she got married. They were told what would happen on the first night, so that she isn’t scared or the guy doesn’t run away. However, even then, women were told it was their job to deliver children and how they need to fulfil their ‘duty’ when their husband asks for sex." she added.

Lust Stories 2 is directed by Amit R Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sensharma. It's slated to release on Netflix India on June 29.

