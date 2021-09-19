Neha Dhupia, pregnant with second baby, says she would think ‘something is wrong’ if she didn't have morning sickness

Neha Dhupia has opened up about her difficult second pregnancy. The actor is expecting her second baby with her husband, actor Angad Bedi. They are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, Mehr.

In a recent interview, Neha revealed that while many say that the second pregnancy is easier, she had a contrasting experience. She also opened up about the difficulties she experienced during the pregnancy.

“They say second pregnancy is easier. But that’s not been the case with me. I have had an extreme amount of morning sickness. If there’s a day I wake up without morning sickness, I am just like is there something wrong because morning sickness makes me feel like okay I’m pregnant,” she said, speaking with The Quint.

Asked if she got any advice, Neha said, “Advice wise, I’ve got very little advice by the people because they are like who are we to give advice, she has had a baby just two years ago, she knows best. I’m not looking up online as much because I know what to expect.”

Neha and Angad revealed in July that they are expecting their second child. Debuting her baby bump in a picture with Angad and Mehr, Neha took to Instagram and said, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare.”

During the initial days of Neha's pregnancy, Angad was diagnosed with Covid-19 and had to quarantine himself. Speaking with Hindustan Times, she had said, “Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period.”

Much like Kareena Kapoor, Neha too was busy working during her pregnancy. She shot for her project, A Thursday, during her pregnancy. She plays a pregnant cop in the film. She shared pictures from the sets last month.