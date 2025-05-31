Neha Dhupia recalls being jobless, getting trolled after gaining 25 kgs post-pregnancy

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia spoke about how her early choices in the film industry led to her being boxed. During a conversation with Abhay Deol and comedian Sumukhi on The Durex Podcast, Neha recalled gaining 25 kg after pregnancy and being trolled — but her husband, actor Angad Bedi, made her feel beautiful and comfortable in her own skin. (Also Read: Shows like ‘Adolescence’ make us reassess, recalibrate as parents: Neha Dhupia) Neha Dhupia talked about being trolled after her pregnancy.(Photo: Instagram)

Neha talked about being boxed in Bollywood

Neha spoke about being trolled for her “It’s her choice” comment on Roadies and how she was typecast in Bollywood. She said, “Without social media also I was also kind of judged for those kind of films I did early in my career, even when I did only one or two of them. I had to change paths, and that hard part was to make people believe in me. Just because I did a movie like Julie back in the day, doesn't mean I can't do a mainstream comedy film. I felt like I was walking on eggshells later. It’s been eight years since the ‘It’s her choice’ thing happened, and even now, if I go wrong anywhere, trolls flood the comments with the same thing. Nobody understood the context of what I was trying to say.”

She explained that the context she was trying to set was that a woman is allowed to have choices, which is the ultimate freedom. She said this in reference to her comment made to one of the contestants on MTV Roadies, where she was perceived to be justifying a woman having five boyfriends.

Neha Dhupia on gaining weight, getting trolled after pregnancy

She said that, in her 40s, she has started prioritising herself and becoming more comfortable in her own skin. She recalled how Angad made her feel supported when she gained weight after pregnancy. “As an actor, when I gave birth, I gained 25 kgs, but my husband made me feel beautiful. He would compliment me all the time. In my head, I used to think that I’m jobless right now, whenever I step out, I get trolled, and my clothes don’t fit me. I came from a background of beauty pageants, and these things used to matter to me, I am not going to lie. But now, finally in my 40s, I feel like those things did not matter, and I feel the best version of myself. Today I feel my sexiest.”

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia’s relationship

Angad and Neha tied the knot in a gurudwara in a hush-hush wedding that surprised many. The couple welcomed their first child, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November 2018, and their second, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, in 2021.

Meanwhile, Neha is currently part of Roadies XX as a gang leader, alongside Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati. Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the show is set to conclude on June 1.