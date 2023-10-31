Neha Dhupia remembers father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi: We hold on to everything you gave us

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Actor Neha Dhupia on Tuesday paid homage to her father-in-law and former India cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, saying the family is trying to get "some life into the numbness" after his demise last week. HT Image

Bedi, regarded as the country's greatest ever left-arm spinner, died on October 23 after prolonged illness. He was 77.

Neha, who is married to the cricket veteran's actor-son Angad, shared a series of family pictures with Bedi on her official Instagram account.

"We hold on to everything you gave us the morals the memories, the love the laughs the lessons, the strength and the sweetness we have you in our heads and hearts forever as we inch back n try and get some life into the numbness we feel right now Love you Dad (sic)" she wrote in the caption of the post.

Recently, Angad won the International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship in Dubai and dedicated the gold medal to his late father.

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

He was briefly the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1990 during tours of New Zealand and England.

One of the most admired Indian captains, Bedi led the team for nearly four years in Test cricket between 1975 and 1979 after Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's retirement. Throughout his life, he remained anti-establishment.