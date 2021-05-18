Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / New mom Anushka Sharma shares valuable information for expectant mothers amid pandemic
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
New mom Anushka Sharma shares valuable information for expectant mothers amid pandemic

  • Actor Anushka Sharma has shared valuable information for expectant mothers during the pandemic. She recently became a mom for the first time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:05 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma on Monday shared information for expectant mothers in need of medical aid, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and Cyclone Tauktae making landfall in Maharashtra. Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed daughter Vamika earlier this year.

She took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “@ncwindia has launched a 24*7 WhatsApp helpline number – 9354954224 for their #HappyToHelp initiative which is for expectant mothers in need of medical aid! The #NCW team will be available round-the-clock for providing medical assistance!”

Anushka and Virat recently contributed to a fundraiser for Covid-19 relief, in association with Ketto. The couple donated 2 crore, with the target being 7 crore. A few days after being initiated, the fundraiser raised over 11 crore.

In a video message, the couple thanked the public for donating generously towards the cause and helping the fundraiser 'surpass the target'. Anushka wrote in a post, "Our hearts are filled with gratitude after witnessing the kind of help we have received from you. Thank you once again."

Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted at airport with baby Vamika, fans call them a cute couple

After welcoming Vamika in January, the couple ensured that no unauthorised picture of her makes its way to the internet. Anushka and Virat wrote personalised notes to the paparazzi requesting privacy for the newborn. However, Anushka shared a picture of them with the baby on Instagram in February, writing, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a video on their social media handles.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Gabriel Ben.
