Nick Jonas and bros can’t stop vibing to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar track, fans call him 'National Jiju for a reason'

The Dhurandhar mania isn’t just limited to India anymore. Pop singer Nick Jonas is now officially on board. He has revealed that a track from Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster has become his go-to pre-show hype anthem. Nick Jonas is married to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas’ vibes to Dhurandhar song

On Friday, Nick took to Instagram to share a short video of himself grooving to a Hindi track from the film, which is currently making waves at the box office. In the video, he can be seen dancing to the song Shararat, with his brothers joining in the fun in the background.

Sharing the video, Nick wrote, “New pre show hype song unlocked.”

The dance number is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, with music by Shashwat Sachdev. The song is picturised on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

Nick’s post has left social media buzzing with excitement as fans gush over Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, getting hooked onto a Hindi track.

“National Jiju for a reason,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Nick Jiju is living in his moment.” One wondered, “Do you have your aadhar card?”, with one gushing, “The most jersey dance move of all time.”

“Arrey jijuuuuu.. jiju being chronically online is the best thing,” one comment read, with another sharing, “New nick unlocked.”

Sometime back, Nick shared that he listens to Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani’s Aavan Jaavan song from War 2 before every show. He shared a video of himself on Instagram, listening to the song. “My hype up song before every show on the tour," the text overlay on the clip read.

Nick is part of the Jonas Brothers, which consists of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. The Jonas Brothers rose to stardom in the mid-2000s with chart-topping albums, a Disney Channel fanbase, and starring roles in Camp Rock. But in 2013, creative differences and strained relationships led them to part ways. The brothers reunited after six years in 2019. The Jonas Brothers celebrated their 20th anniversary with the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour that kicks off in their native New Jersey in August this year. The tour will conclude in December in New York.

About Dhurandhar

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film also stars Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles. It tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan to infiltrate a Baloch gang. The film was released in theatres on December 5. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film has raked in over ₹450 crore in India. The film’s sequel will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.