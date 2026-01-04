Search
Sun, Jan 04, 2026
Nidhi Dutta reacts to comparisons, says Border 2 is not about breaking Border’s records: ‘My father made a masterpiece’

ByRiya Sharma
Published on: Jan 04, 2026 05:00 pm IST

Producer Nidhi Dutta emphasised that the Border 2's intent is to honor soldiers, rather than to break records set by the 1997 film.

J.P. Dutta’s Border (1997) has lived on in the hearts of generations. Based on the Battle of Longewala, the iconic war drama went on to become a landmark in Indian cinema. Now, nearly three decades later, the makers are back with a sequel, Border 2. As the film nears its release, comparisons and record-breaking debates have begun doing the rounds on social media, and Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta's daughter and Border 2's producer, has now reacted to these comparisons.

Nidhi Dutta on Border 2's comparison with the first part.
Nidhi Dutta on Border 2's comparison with the first part.

Nidhi Dutta on Border 2 comparisons

An Instagram user shared a clip of Sandese Aate Hain from Border with the caption, “Will Border 2 be able to break the record of Border 1? Yes or no?” Nidhi re-shared it on her Instagram story and wrote, “The idea was NEVER to break the record of Border! Nobody ever can. My father created a masterpiece. But he made that film to tell the stories of our soldiers, and Border 2 does the same. THAT’s what’s important, telling our soldiers’ stories!”

Nidhi Dutta shuts down comparisons between Border and Border 2.
Nidhi Dutta shuts down comparisons between Border and Border 2.

Recently, the makers released the song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, which is a recreation of the original track, Sandese Aate Hain, from Border. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Vishal Mishra, Roop Kumar Rathod and Arijit Singh, with music composed by Mithoon and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

About Border and Border 2

The 1997 film Border was set during the India–Pakistan war of 1971 and was based on the Battle of Longewala (1971). The film featured Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sudesh Berry in lead roles, along with others in supporting parts. The film received positive reviews from critics and emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

The sequel, Border 2, is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, along with Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.

