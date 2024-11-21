Niki Aneja recalls being objectified at 19: ‘Pahlaj Nihalani asked me, picture nahi bechni hai?’

Actor Niki Aneja Wahlia opened up about her foray into the film industry despite wanting to be a pilot. While talking to Siddharth Kannan, she recalled how she was ‘uncomfortable’ while shooting for her debut film, Mr Azaad, in 1994. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Niki Aneja on being compared to Madhuri Dixit: I even get to hear that I look better than her) Niki Aneja Wahlia debuted in 1994 with Mr Azaad starring Anil Kapoor.

‘Compromise karlo, kya problem hain?’

In the interview, Niki said she had always wanted to be a pilot and study aviation in Houston, Texas. But when her father, Narayan Aneja, refused to fund her education, her cousin Parmeet Sethi suggested she try modelling to earn money. Soon after, Pahlaj Nihalani offered her first film, and she said yes only because it was opposite Anil Kapoor.

But Niki says her father, who owned a studio, was always against her working in the film industry because there was a ‘lot of casting couch back then’. The actor, who was just 19, found her dreams crushed when she felt ‘bullied’ and ‘objectified’ on the film’s sets, especially while shooting outdoors in Ooty.

“The way I was being talked about…almost objectified, I did not like it. I was starting to feel uncomfortable when I wasn’t treated nicely. I realise there’s more to acting, like say, casting couch. They said aap compromise karlo, kya problem hain? (You need to compromise; what’s the issue?) I don’t resonate with it at all. I was being asked to dine with distributors. I asked Pahlaj ji, why are you asking this? He said, picture nahi bechni hai kya? (don’t you want to sell the film). They were like, karna padega; karna hi hain (you have to do it),” recollected Niki.

The actor also recalled questioning why Pahlaj needed her to sell the picture despite having Anil on board, which made her ‘infamous’ on the set. She said she would’ve quit acting after the experience if not for her father leaving a debt while dying and the good experience she had on the set of Yes Boss with Shah Rukh Khan.

About Niki Aneja

Niki married Sonny Walia in February 2002 and moved to the UK after working in the film and TV industry for a few years. She has starred in shows like Baat Ban Jaye, Dastaan, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, and films like Shaandaar, Double XL and Neeyat. Before her foray to acting, Niki was a runner-up at Miss World University in 1991, resulting in her being World Ambassador for Peace 1991–1992.