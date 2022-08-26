Nimrat Kaur slams Delta Air Lines for 'horrifying ordeal' involving misplaced and damaged luggage, airline responds

Actor Nimrat Kaur recently lost her luggage while travelling with Delta Air Lines during her recent trip to Mumbai from Detroit. On Friday, she took to her Twitter account and wrote, “@Delta, I've been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation." Also read. Nimrat Kaur’s absence from Bollywood “wasn’t a conscious choice”

The actor further described her experience with American Airlines and alleged that while one of her luggage is still missing, another one appeared to be damaged. She added pictures of her broken bag and said, “The shock and horror of this ongoing experience aside, I shudder to think if this sort of violation is possible with a passenger or a supposed privileged travel profile and access, what is even going on elsewhere. Not only am I mentally and physically exhausted with this 90-hour and counting, thoroughly disorienting ordeal, I am at my wits end with how this matter will be resolved and the overall harassment dealt with".

Nimrat Kaur's tweet.

In response to the actor, Delta tweeted, “Thank you for your patience. Our Baggage office is currently closed. They are open between the hours of 6 AM - 11:30 PM ET, 7 days a week. I will be transferring our full conversation to a Baggage representative who will be happy to assist you within their operating hours.” Further details are awaited in the matter.

Nimrat was last seen in Dasvi, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. Prior to this, she worked in Hollywood and was seen in the popular US TV show Homeland, where she played the role of an ISI agent. She is yet to announce her next Bollywood project.

