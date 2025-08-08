Nishaanchi teaser: Anurag Kashyap introduces Balasaheb’s grandson to Bollywood, fans get Gangs of Wasseypur vibes

Nishaanchi teaser: The teaser for Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Nishaanchi, which introduces Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray, was released on Friday. The teaser came with a blend of emotions, action, drama, and humour, drawing comparisons to Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur among social media users. Nishaanchi teaser: The film is slated to release on September 19.

Nishaanchi teaser out

On Friday, Kashyap took to social media to share the official teaser of his upcoming film. Sharing the clip, the director wrote, “Tayyari kar di hai! Emosan ka tadka, actsan ka dhamaka, aur gulel, katta, gaadi, ghoda toh hai hi bhaiya…#Nishaanchi Teaser Out Now… Releasing in theatres near you on September 19.”

Nishaanchi appears to mark a return to Kashyap's roots in "desi" storytelling, delving into a narrative set in the hinterlands. The film revolves around the complex bond between two brothers, portrayed by Aaishvary, who embark on divergent paths, with their choices ultimately determining their fates.

The one-minute 30-second teaser starts off with the line "Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?" (How can one live without Bollywood)?” and then introduces the film's characters amidst energetic music, dance sequences, intense action, and dramatic moments.

Aaishvary will be seen in the role of Babloo, who is in love with fierce and feisty Rinku (Vedika Pinto). Then enters his twin brother Dabloo. Monika Panwar plays the mother of the twins. It shows how Babloo wants to make a gang, with Kamaal Ajeeb (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) and Ambika Chacha (Kumud Mishra) making an entry into their story only to add more drama.

The clip teases peppy numbers, dance sequences, one-liners and intense sequences.

Fans react

The teaser of the film reminded many people of Kashyap’s popular film franchise Gangs of Wasseypur. One wrote, “Finally the goat ANURAG KASHYAP is coming back to sprinkle some rain on the dried lands of Hindi cinema”, with another sharing, “Kashyap Vibes”.

“Gangs of Wasseypur Vibes,” one wrote. Other comments read “BANGERRRRRR”, “Old vibe is back”, “I just can't wait” and “Zabardast”.

“Ayeeeee!!! This looks killerrrrrr,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Great to see you back in your genre.”

More about the film

The Amazon MGM Studios film is being produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. It is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 19. The film is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.