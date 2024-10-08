Nita Ambani warmly meets Rekha at event, tells paparazzi they studied at same school. Watch

Rekha meets Nita Ambani

As Rekha and Nita Ambani crossed paths, they embraced each other warmly, and chatted intimately while holding each other's hands affectionately. Rekha wore a golden sari with matching jewellery and potli bag for the occasion. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun. Meanwhile, Nita chose a parrot green sari and paired it with a silver embroidered blouse and matching earrings, with her hair also tied up in a bun. Nita told the paparazzi that they studied at the same school.

As Nita chatted with Rekha and Manish, Shilpa Shetty soon entered the frame and touched Rekha's feet. Rekha blessed her and then embraced her, while paying attention to Nita's words. Shilpa wore a white gown with pearl embellishments and a matching handbag. Meanwhile, Manish looked dapper in a black sherwani.

About Rekha's recent IIFA performance

Last month, Rekha mesmerized the huge live audience at IIFA Awards held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with a graceful performance that took fans back to the golden age of Hindi cinema. The 69 year old actor performed for 20 minutes on evergreen tracks like Mohe Panghat Pe (from the 1960 film Mughal-e-Azam), Lag Jaa Gale (from the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi), Piya Tose Naina Lage Re (from 1965 film Guide), and Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya from (from 1979 film Mr Natwarlal) on the stage.

Rekha was born to renowned Tamil actors Gemini Ganeshan and Pushpavalli. She made her debut as a child artist back in 1958 with the Telugu film, Inti Guttu. Her maiden lead role was in the 1969 Kannada film, Operation Jackpot Nalli CID 999. She made her Bollywood debut with Sawan Bhadon the next year, and has appeared in memorable movies like Namak Haraam, Silsila, Khubsoorat, Umrao Jaan, Khoon Bhari Maang, Koi Mil Gaya, and Krrish.