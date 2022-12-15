Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post amid defamation row with Jacqueline Fernandez: 'My parents didn't raise me to......'

Nora Fatehi has shared a cryptic note about her intentions and upbringing after she filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the ₹200 crore extortion case. Both of them were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the last few months in connection with the extortion case connected to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Nora took to Instagram Stories and shared that her parents did not raise her to take advantage of others. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor shares angry post about karma and revenge after slamming fake reports about Malaika Arora's pregnancy)

She wrote, “My parents didn't raise me to take advantage of people. My intentions will always be pure. We ain't the same.” She also added a smiling face emoji with her post.

Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post about intentions.

On December 12, Nora filed defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez connection with ₹200 crore extortion in which ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused. Her suit is against Jacqueline and a few media organisations for allegedly ‘trying to tarnish her reputation’ and caused her loss of work in the industry. However, Jacqueline’s lawyer has said that his client has never said anything in public about Nora Fatehi and hence, the question of defaming her should not arise.

In Nora's defamation suit filed on Monday in a Delhi court, she said, “It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the Complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work.” Jacqueline is listed as ‘accused 1’ in the suit.

In a conversation with ETimes, advocate Prashant Patil said, “Jacqueline has not made any statement in front of any electronic or print media against Nora or for that matter, any other person. She has consciously avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings. Till date she has maintained the sanctity of law and because the matter is sub-judice she has always avoided to speak in front of print and social media. Having said that, we have not received any official copy of the suit filed by Nora. Once we receive an official confirmation or an order of the Honourable Court, we will respond to it legally.”

Nora was seen in Thank God in a cameo in the song Manike with Sidharth Malhotra. The film also starred Ajay Devgn. She also danced with Ayushmann Khurrana on Jehda Nasha remix song. The song was released on November 17 from Ayushmann's movie, An Action Hero. Nora has the film 100 Percent alongside John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill as her upcoming project.

