Nora Fatehi shares 'foreigner's perspective on Indian men in terms of dating': You're like Middle Eastern, African guys

Nora on an outsider's view of Indian men

Nora said, "It's hard, it's really hard. If you are from South America, your perspective is gonna be different. If you are from Europe, your perspective is gonna be different. I'm again an Arab, North African woman, my perspective is like, 'You guys are just like Middle Eastern and African guys'. It's the same, there is no difference really, to be honest."

When Nora spoke about 'biggest red flag in a guy'

Last year, Nora talked about 'biggest red flag in a guy' to Bollywood Hungama. She had said, "The biggest red flag in a guy is disappearing. Not ghosting, like he will talk to you a lot today and tomorrow, and then for five days he is quiet, and then he will come back again and talk to you, like intense, and then he disappears again. Then you know he is talking to more than one girl... (when asked if this happens with her) I don't know. I am saying generally."

Nora's past relationship

A couple of years ago, Nora was in a relationship with Angad Bedi. Talking to the ETimes in 2020, he had said, "I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she’s doing exceptionally well for herself. She’s a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she’s on her way up! And, I feel that, that is what is important and I wish her all the best and all the love and luck.”

Nora's recent film

Nora was recently seen in Madgaon Express, helmed by Kunal Kemmu. Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles. The comedy, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, released in theatres countrywide on March 22. She'll be next seen in Be Happy.

