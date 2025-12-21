Nora Fatehi shares health update after car accident in Mumbai: ‘Minor injuries, concussion, but I'm alive and well’

Just hours after sustaining minor injuries in a car accident, actor Nora Fatehi went ahead with her stage appearance alongside DJ David Guetta in Mumbai. Taking to social media later, Nora opened up about the ordeal, calling it one of the most terrifying and traumatic moments of her life. Nora Fatehi met with a car accident on Saturday afternoon in Mumbai.

She revealed that she hit her head against the car window during the impact and is currently in pain, but added that she is grateful to be alive.

Nora Fatehi gives health update

Nora met with a car accident on Saturday afternoon in Mumbai. She went ahead and joined David Guetta on stage later the same day. Nora took to Instagram Stories to share multiple short videos detailing the incident, in which she claimed that a drunk driver rammed his car into hers.

“Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you guys that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car. I bashed my head on the window,” Nora said.

She added, “I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with.”

Nora slams drinking and driving

Reacting to the incident, Nora also spoke about her views on alcohol and substance use. She said she has never liked the idea of alcohol, drugs or anything that alters a person’s state of mind or alertness.

“In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind… It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around… You should not drink and drive. It's 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation,” she said.

Nora lamented, “I can’t believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm's way. Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I'm okay. I'm going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive.”

For Nora, it was a terrifying incident, as she puts, “I'm not going to lie. That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I'm slightly still traumatized.”

On getting on stage after the accident

In her clips, Nora also spoke about her decision to perform after the accident. She said, “I don't let anything get in the way of my work, my ambition, and any opportunities that I get. So, no drunk driver was going to get in that kind of opportunity. I worked way too hard to reach these milestones and moments. That might look crazy to you, but long story short, don't drink and drive,” Nora shared.

Concluding her message, Nora thanked everyone who reached out to check on her wellbeing, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the concern and support she received.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who's been reaching out to see if I'm okay. I really appreciate that. It does mean a lot to me and thank you to my fans who have been messaging, I know everyone's so concerned. But again, I have to reiterate, don't drink and drive,” she said.

Nora added, “There have been so many cases in India, in Mumbai itself, of people who killed other innocent people because they were drinking and driving. There is no excuse for that. I'm grateful that I'm okay and safe. I definitely saw my life flash behind right in front of my eyes, and I don't wish that upon anybody.”

What we know about Nora's accident

Nora met with the accident when she was heading to her appearance at DJ David Guetta's concert in Mumbai. According to Mumbai Police, a drunk driver rammed his car into her vehicle, but she sustained no major injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, and her condition is stable.

"She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, where her condition was confirmed to be stable. A case was registered against the intoxicated driver, and he was taken into custody," said Mumbai Police. The police have registered a case against the intoxicated driver, charging him under sections related to rash driving and driving under the influence.