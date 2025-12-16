Nora Fatehi joins Rajinikanth in Jailer 2 for a dance number

A source close to the development revealed that Nora Fatehi and Rajinikanth will feature together in a high-energy dance number for Jailer 2. The source shares that Nora is currently in Chennai, shooting an outdoor, high-energy dance number, which is being described as an upbeat South-style track.

Nora Fatehi has made her place in the Indian film industry with her meorable dance numbers from Dilbar to Saki Saki and Manike. Now, she is heading to the South for another dance track, and it will see her shake a leg with the superstar, Thalaiva Rajinikanth .

The song is reportedly composed by composer Anirudh Ravichender and is scheduled to release in 2026 with more details being kept under wraps. “Nora is shooting for eight days alongside Rajinikanth, and the duration of the shoot reflects the the scale of this track,” the source added.

Rajinikanth's Jailer released in 2023 and featured a special dance number titled Kaavaalaa, which starred him alongside actor Tamannaah Bhatia. The song became a success with its hook step trending on Reels.