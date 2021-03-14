IND USA
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,
Not because of Salman Khan, Isabelle Kaif landed debut role after clearing auditions

Isabelle Kaif, who made her acting debut in Bollywood, has spoken about the advice her sister, Katrina Kaif, gave her.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:28 PM IST

Newcomer Isabelle Kaif, who recently made her acting debut in Bollywood with Time To Dance, says her actor-sister Katrina Kaif has advised her to work hard and be focused. The film is directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa, longtime assistant of filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza.

Isabelle said that visiting Katrina on the sets of films like Singh is Kingg, Partner, and Ek Tha Tiger, gave her an insight into how the Hindi film industry works.

"She (Katrina) has always been very supportive. It always helps when you know people. She has always said 'stay focused, keep working hard and not get yourself distracted by anything or any person as one can't please everyone," the 30-year-old debutante told PTI.

"I had an idea about what I was going to get into. I had a desire to enter the industry but I had to finish my schooling, then I went to college and then got into acting," she added.

There has been constant chatter about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan launching Isabelle in the movies, but the actor said she landed the role in the dance drama after clearing the audition.

"I have auditioned for the film and got selected after the producers liked me," she said, adding Khan has always been supportive of anyone who is trying to make it in the industry. "I have been auditioning for films for sometime (now) and this time everything fell in place. The more you do it, the better you get," she said.

Before entering Bollywood, Isabelle said she worked on a film set as a junior assistant director in the US. After finishing her studies from an acting school in America, she came to India to join films. Working behind the camera helped her understand the process of movie making. "The long hours of shoot, setting up of the shot, prep for the film and you get a feel of what set life is like."

Also read: Katrina Kaif gave Isabelle simple but important advice for Time To Dance: 'Everything should be a little exaggerated'

Time To Dance sees Isha (Isabelle), a ballroom dancer team up with Rishabh (Sooraj Pancholi) a street dancer for a dance competition.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Lizelle D'Souza, wife of Remo D'Souza, the film released on March 12. Isabelle is currently shooting in Agra for her next film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, also featuring Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee says that while everybody is happy that work has finally started, they’re a little scared and cautious, too amid this new normal.
READ FULL STORY
Singer-actor Shirley Setia will be making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Singer-turned-actor Shirley Setia says there were days when rejections led to self doubts, adding that her family helped her stay committed to her dream of acting.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor most recently appeared in Roohi.
Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures prompted her friend to describe her as a 'cherry bomb'. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Randeep Hooda would next be seen in Salman Kha-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Randeep Hooda doesn’t rely on stylised baggage or certain body shape for his projects, instead he likes to start it from scratch every single time.
READ FULL STORY
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
READ FULL STORY
Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'coolest happiest girl' in a sweet birthday note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Monday. To celebrate her birthday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the actor and penned a sweet note.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.
Priyanka Chopra goes 'yay' on live TV as White Tiger scores Oscar nomination

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra couldn't contain her excitement after The White Tiger was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category for the Oscars. Incidentally, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were the ones who announced the nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST
  • Renee Sen, the daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a major throwback of her mom. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor revealed she once rejected a boy for an exam.
Janhvi Kapoor recalls rejecting a boy for a Spanish test: 'I missed my exam'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor participated in a rapid-fire question and answer session recently and recalled the time she rejected a boy due to an upcoming Spanish test. She revealed she eventually did not sit for the exam.
READ FULL STORY
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
READ FULL STORY
Aamir Khan shares his last social media post.(PTI)
Aamir Khan quits social media, thanks fans for their love in his 'last post'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Thanking fans for the love that he was showered with on his birthday on Sunday, Aamir Khan announced that he is quitting social media. Read on to know why.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, turned 28 today
Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 7 times the actor proved with her sassy replies that she is the queen of comebacks

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:56 PM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt, who turns 28 today, is truly Bollywood’s queen of comebacks, and we revisit some instances when she proved why she deserves that tag.
READ FULL STORY
Abhay Deol is close to Esha and Ahana Deol.
Abhay Deol gets a special birthday wish from cousin Esha Deol, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • Esha Deol took to Instagram to wish her cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday on Monday. See her post here.
READ FULL STORY
(From left) Rohini Iyer, Preity G Zinta and Guneet Monga
A gathering for a better tomorrow

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Preity G Zinta, Guneet Monga and Rohini Iyer led a panel on ‘Women’s Rights Today’ hosted by United For Human Rights
READ FULL STORY
Samantha Akkineni says she is looking forward to watching Alia Bhatt in RRR.
Samantha praises Alia after RRR poster unveiled: 'You inspire us to push harder'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Samantha Akkineni shared the poster of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from RRR and deemed Alia 'phenomenal', adding that she inspires all to push harder.
READ FULL STORY
