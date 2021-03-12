Katrina Kaif gave Isabelle simple but important advice for Time To Dance: 'Everything should be a little exaggerated'

Isabelle Kaif will make her acting debut in the dance-themed movie Time To Dance, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. While her sister, Katrina Kaif, has been cheering her on through social media posts, Isabelle has now revealed the one piece of dance advice the actor gave her.

Directed by Stanley D’Costa, Time To Dance has Isabelle playing a dancer. Apart from Sooraj, she also shares the screen with Waluscha De Sousa, Saqib Saleem, and Rajpal Yadav in the movie. The trailers have hinted at a few dance numbers with her in the spotlight. In a new interview, Isabelle revealed that Katrina asked her to be larger-than-life. She said that her expressions and dancing need to be really big.

"She (Katrina) has seen some of the songs and sent me a nice message. I think her main tip for me was just be big. You may think you (are) being really too big with your dancing, or expressions. But for the camera, be bigger. Everything should be a little exaggerated, a little larger than life," Isabelle said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Asked about Katrina's reaction to her decision of becoming an actor, Isabelle revealed that the Bharat star was nothing but supportive. "She is always very supportive. She was like ‘cool do it, why not?. It’s hard work, work hard, do it. Give it a shot. What’s the worst that can happen?" she said.

While Isabelle waits for the movie to hit the theatres, she is already busy with her next project. The actor revealed she is currently filming her new movie, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, in which she stars alongside Pulkit Samrat. Isabelle is in Agra shooting for the movie and she said that she is having fun working with the Fukrey star.

