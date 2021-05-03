Now is the time to stand up for our country: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on the virtual plasma drive initiated by her; stresses on the need to be emotionally detached from those you strive to help

Two days after testing negative for Covid-19, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to start a plasma donation drive for those battling with the coronavirus. She has been identifying resources for those who are struggling for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders amid the health crisis. At a time when patients and their families are in dire need of urgent medical supplies, the actor says that she wanted to make good use of her social media reach.

“In the times that we are, my biggest resource is the reach that I have. And that’s exactly what I’m trying to do. I don’t feel pressurised as a person of influence but I feel overwhelmed just as a citizen much like any volunteer. We’re trying to help as many people as we can. I hope I can motivate people to come out and help as many people as possible,” she shares.

Stressing on the importance to donate plasma, the Durgamati (2020) actor says, “Plasma donation is of utmost importance right now. Those who’ve recently recovered, they can reach out to me via social media. I’m guiding people through the process and save somebody’s life. I don’t want anyone to be lazy right now. Now is the time to stand up for our country.”

Pednekar believes that it’s important to stay detached from patients who she has been trying to help. “My body is in auto mode. I’ve no idea what’s happening and that’s where I draw the power. The only thing that I’ve decided is to be detached from anything happening in this journey, whether good or bad,” she says, adding, “ If somebody gets help, I don’t get overly excited. There are patients that we can’t help and even then, I try not getting overwhelmed. We’ve to move on because there’s no option.”