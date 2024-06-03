Nupur Shikhare calls Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ‘Gori Mem’ in cute pics from pyjama party

Nupur Shikhare, who recently married Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, shared a photo from their lively pyjama party, which took place before their wedding in Udaipur. Nupur, on Monday, posted a series of pictures from the pyjama party on his Instagram. (Also Read – Ira Khan shares pictures of brother Junaid Khan cutting cake on his birthday with a sweet wish: ‘You’re growing up’) Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at their pyjama party

In the photos, Ira is seen in cosy pyjamas with her hair styled in two cute buns, while Nupur is dressed stylishly in a lungi. Another picture shows Ira resting her chin on Nupur's hand as he displays his characteristic style. In the background, a "pyjama party" banner is prominently visible.

Alongside the photos, Nupur captioned the post, "Gavthi babu aur (village boy and) Gori mem. P.S. doubt the apt song." Fans quickly flooded the comment section with heart emoticons as soon as he shared the pictures.

Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.

Several B-town celebs, including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown. Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had engaged in November last year. (ANI)