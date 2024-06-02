Imran Khan shuts down troll asking him 'from where he gets money' after post on new home; check out his 'witty' reply

Actor Imran Khan recently took to Instagram to share a series of photographs giving a sneak peek into his self-designed house. However, one social media user wondered how he got the money to build the house as he has not been working in films for quite some years – and he shut down the troll with his wit like a boss. Actor Imran Khan took to Instagram to share a peek of his new home.

Savage response

Taking on Instagram, Imran on Saturday revealed that he had been working on the house for several years. Amidst the admiration, one person couldn't help but ask how Imran managed to finance the project. “From where is he getting money,” wrote the Instagram user. To which Imran had a direct response, writing, “I acted in a few movies back in the mid-2000's”.

His response was applauded by other social media users. Reacting to Imran's comment, one said, “You're so witty”, while another wrote, “Best reply!”

More about the house

On Saturday, Imran took to Instagram on Saturday to share a peek of the new home he’s building in the middle of nature. He also wrote a lengthy note detailing the home’s design, building around the streams and greenery near it. He also shared pictures of a beautiful house under construction and flanked by nature.

He wrote, “I chose the site because it was unique. Uneven, flanked by two seasonal streams, backed right up against the base of a cliff... and facing the sunset. I knew right away that the landscape had to dictate the design of the house,” adding, “The intention was not to build a lavish vacation villa, rather to make something that takes it cues from the landscape. The house isn't meant to be the view, it's a shelter from which to admire the view.”

He also shared how the sunrise, sunset, the foliage around the house, all played a part in the house’s design. He wrote, “I spent the first year going to the site at various times to watch the sunrise and sunset, the flow of the streams when it rains, and the changing foliage through the seasons. This gave me a holistic base from which I could revise and rework my sketches.”

The actor decided to forgo the usual construction materials for something unique, sharing, “After consulting with my contractor and a structural engineer, I decided to forego concrete slab construction, and instead follow the classic method used to build the houses in the surrounding villages; Stone plinth for the base, single storey brick walls, steel roof beams, and pre-fabricated insulated roofing sheets. That's it.”

He shared that “it took a while, and it's a bit uneven around the edges”. “But it was a joyous process. And ultimately, it cost me less than you would pay for one of the pre-made villas that I keep seeing advertised throughout the area. I wonder where the markup goes,” he added.

Imran’s work profile

He made his acting debut with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na in 2008, alongside Genelia D'Souza. Imran's last release was Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. The film did not work at the box office. Sometime back, Imran revealed that his comeback- a spy series with Disney+ Hotstar was in the works but it got canned. At the moment, he is going through scripts to pick his comeback project.