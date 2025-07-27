Nysa's teachers chuckle as they hear Kajol scream her lungs out at graduation ceremony. Watch

Kajol was a proud mom as she attended the graduation ceremony of her daughter Nysa Devgn in Switzerland on Saturday. Nysa graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland and the ceremony was telecast live on YouTube. A few fans posted clips of Nysa getting her degree and Kajol's reaction to it, on social media. Kajol attended her daughter Nysa's graduation ceremony at her school in Switzerland.

Kajol is a happy mom at Nysa's graduation ceremony

Nysa was dressed in the traditional graduation robe and a lilac dress under it. She smiled as she walked up to the stage to take her degree from her teachers. A few voices cheered for her, most prominent among them being Kajol, who screamed, “Come on baby." Even Nysa's teachers could not help but chuckle at the actor's excitement.

A fan shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Congratulations Nysa!!!(In the chaos of 100s I can actually hear Kajol's "C'mon babyyyy!!" So clearly)."

Kajol''s fans were also reminded of the hilarious scene from her movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, when she proudly rushes to her son during a school performance. “She’s truly the real life anjali 😭😂 'haaye… meri beti'.” "This is so Anjali from K3g energy," said another.

A person also commented, “Makes me randomly happy to see a Bollywood star-kid completing her graduation.”

So far, Kajol or husband Ajay Devgn have not posted about Nysa's graduation or their trip to Switzerland on social media. Kajol posted a picture of her mother Tanuja and mother-in-law Veena Devgan on National Parents Day though. She also paid tributes to her father and father-in-law.

On Kajol's love and pride for Nysa

In a recent interview with Zoom, Kajol did not hold back her admiration for Nysa. "When I look at her, I feel, my God, she is the woman we all want to be. It is this amazing quality which today's girls have, that they expect to be treated well. They expect to be treated with the same dignity. They expect good manners. If you are not there, they call you out," Kajol said.

"I am very proud of her. I have said that to her as well. I am proud of the fact that she carries herself with so much dignity and grace. I think it is always a test of your character when you are faced with uncomfortable situations, and how you react to them. It shows your true mettle. I am proud of my upbringing and my daughter," Kajol said.