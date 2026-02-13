O Romeo 1st review out: Shahid Kapoor delivers his ‘best yet’; Triptii Dimri applauded for her ‘ferocity, innocence’
The gangster romance O’Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor, debuted on February 13, garnering positive reviews from Mira Rajput and Homi Adajania.
O Romeo’s 1st review out: The much-awaited gangster romance O’Romeo has finally hit theatres on February 13, and the first reactions are already pouring in. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwary, the film delves into a turbulent love story shaped by obsession, heartbreak and violent consequences.
Homi Adajania, Mira Rajput review O' Romeo
Ahead of the release, a special screening was organised for members of the film fraternity, and several Bollywood personalities took to social media to share their early reviews.
Filmmaker Homi Adajania, who is currently collaborating with Shahid on Cocktail 2, praised the film, writing, “Love and gore galore! Vishal Bhardwaj, your storytelling. Shahid Kapoor, so good brotherman. Triptii Dimri, you are so watchable. Crew and cast of O’Romeo (applause).”
Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, also shared an enthusiastic review on Instagram. Applauding the team, she called Vishal Bhardwaj a “genius of finesse” and lauded the film’s background score. Praising Triptii, she wrote that the actor embodied her character with “ferocity and innocence,” while complimenting Nana Patekar and calling Tamannaah Bhatia “ethereal.”
In a heartfelt note for her husband, Mira wrote, “Shahid Kapoor, my Romeo, your best yet. Not a beat that missed.” She later posted candid photos with the actor, expressing her pride and urging audiences to watch the film in theatres.
Ahead of the release of O’Romeo, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj shared an emotional and introspective note, expressing pride in the film even before critics and box office numbers deliver their verdict. Calling his team his “real heroes,” he thanked his heads of departments and collaborators for their unwavering faith and commitment to his vision. Vishal also reflected on the film’s intense themes of love and violence, admitting that at 60, he is only now beginning to understand his recurring exploration of revenge. Describing the project as both cathartic and deeply personal, he said O’Romeo is a manifestation of two extreme emotions that define him, rage against injustice and an enduring love for humanity.
About O'Romeo
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the narrative draws inspiration from a chapter in Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, centring on gangster Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi. The film received its censor certificate on February 11, with an approved runtime of 178 minutes and 41 seconds, just under three hours. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo features an ensemble cast including Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia.
