Om Raut shows support for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan with Alia and Ranbir: 'Looking forward to it like every Ram bhakt'

Seems like Om Raut is not miffed with Nitesh Tiwari for making a film on Ramayana so soon after his Adipurush. Instead, he only has good wishes for him. Recent reports suggested that Nitesh is looking to make a film on the Hindu epic Ramayana and has finalised Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sita. (Also read: Adipurush review) Om Raut and Nitesh Tiwari have both been inspired by Ramayana.

Om Raut's Adipurush is also based on Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. It released on June 16 to blockbuster reception. However, it also got some bad reviews and many are now pinning their hopes on Nitesh's version.

Om Raut on Nitesh's Ramayana

In an interview with India Today, Om Raut said that Nitesh is a good filmmaker and the more films that are made on Ramayana, the better. He said, "Nitesh is a great director and a good friend of mine. I have seen his work. I have seen Dangal. It's one of the finest films that our nation has made. Everything about the film - Aamir (Khan) sir, actors, Nitesh sir's writings and his direction - I think that's phenomenal. I am looking forward to the film like every Ram bhakt. As many films we make on Ramayana, Prabhu Shri Ram, and everything on Rama, I think we will all root for that film or any other film that anybody is making. It's very important for us, it's the greatest history of our country, it's very important. We have to tell it as many times as we can, and as many people as possible should see the film."

More about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying that Alia was the first choice for Ramayana, but back in the day, the dates couldn’t match due to multiple reasons. But since the film got very delayed, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have finally decided to go with their first choice. The source said that Alia is excited to play a character that could stay with her for a lifetime and Ranbir too is charged up for this new journey as Lord Ram. They were recently spotted at Nitesh's office, adding fuel to the rumours.

About Adipurush

Adipurush, a retelling of the mythological epic Ramayana fronted by Prabhas, has raised ₹240 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers claimed on Sunday. Production banner T-Series said the Om Raut-directed film minted ₹100 crore globally on the second day of its release.

"Adipurush continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide, surpassing expectations with a bumper opening of ₹140 CR on Day 1, it adds ₹100 CR on Day 2, taking the total collection to a phenomenal ₹240 CR in just two days! Jai Shri Ram," T-Series said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page.

