Contrary to rumours, OMG 2 not on the subject of LGBTQ: Source

There have been several murmurs about the storyline of long-awaited film OMG 2, which will show actor Akshay Kumar taking on the Lord Shiva avatar on screen. This time, there are growing rumours that the film will deal with the subject of homosexuality. However, we can exclusively confirm that it is not at all the case. OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, is slated to release on August 11

Ever since the teaser of the film came out earlier this week, the social media world as well as the trade is abuzz with speculation that the film’s plot revolves around the subject of LGBTQ.

“The rumours that the film will deal with the subject of LGBTQ are completely baseless. There is not even an ounce of truth in such reports,” says a source close to the film.

The insider adds, “While we understand there is a lot of curiosity around what the film’s subject is, it will be really better if people wait for the makers to release more information about the subject, instead of believing all such rumours”.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Kumar’s 2012 hit OMG - Oh My God!. This time, it stars Pankaj Tripathi as the devotee, and actor Yami Gautam as a lawyer. The film is slated to release on the big screen on August 11.

Meanwhile, the film has been sent to the Censor Board’s revising committee for a comprehensive review. The move is being seen as a preemptive measure to avoid a similar backlash experienced following the release of Adipurush, which faced flak because of its dialogue and portrayal of the characters, forcing dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to issue an unconditional apology.

“The board will take a decision on the film after the revising committee looks over at the dialogues and scenes in the film,” India Today quoted a source as saying, adding, “CBFC will send any movie dealing with subjects like God or religion for review and revision”.

OMG 2 is co-produced by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Govind Namdev, who played an agitated sadhu in the first part. The film is directed by Amit Rai.