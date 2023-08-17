OMG 2 box office day 6 collection: Akshay Kumar film earns 7.8 crore, stands at total of 80 crore

OMG 2 box office: The Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer had significant drop on Wednesday after recording a fantastic collection on the Independence Day. It collected ₹7.75 crore as per early estimates on Wednesday, as reported by Sacnilk.com. OMG 2 now stands at ₹80 crore and should cross the ₹100 crore mark this weekend. Also read: Gadar 2 box office day 6 collection: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film crosses ₹250 cr mark, moves fast towards ₹300 cr Akshay Kumar plays messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2.

OMG 2 box office

OMG 2 had opened in theatres alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, collecting ₹10.26 crore on day one. It gained during its first weekend with Sunday collection in the range of ₹17.55 crore. After falling to ₹12 crore on its first Monday, it once again made ₹17 crore on the Independence Day. Adding the Wednesday collection of ₹7.75 crore, the film is now at ₹80 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film's Independence Day collections and said that releasing alongside Gadar 2 has slowed its performance at the box office. "#OMG2 is trending Exceptionally well, the jump on #IndependenceDay is an Eye-opener… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 72.27 cr. #India biz… #OMG2 is displaying strong legs at the #BO," Taran tweeted.

He further wrote, "Let’s face it, the clash with #Gadar2 has eroded its true potential… #OMG2 would’ve easily collected much, much more, if it hadn’t released alongside a Tsunami called #Gadar2."

More about OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar as a messenger of Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi as an ardent Shiva devotee and Yami Gautam as a lawyer. It marked Akshay's 10th Independence Day release.

The film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “OMG 2 is the kind of film that is meant for family viewing, as it bridges the gap that has long existed between parents and kids who aren't comfortable talking about certain topics. The film opens a channel for conversations and the need to normalise sex education.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON