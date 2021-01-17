On MGR's birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut and Thalaivi makers share Arvind Swamy's look from film. See here
Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a new picture from her upcoming film Thalaivi. The picture was unveiled as a special tribute to late actor-politician, MGR on his birth anniversary.
Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, Kangana shared a tribute video on the life of MGR. She also shared a picture featuring her as the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and actor Arvind Swamy as MGR.
"Tribute to the legend #MGR on his birth anniversary, revolutionary leader n a mentor to #Thalaivi," Kangana wrote in her tweet. The photo showed her in 60's style hair do and jewellery, in a romantic dance pose with Arvind, who looks unrecognisable in a clean-shaven look.
Exactly one year ago, the makers had shared Arvind's first look pictures from the movie. A release date has not been announced yet.
Kangana wrapped up film's shoot in December. Sharing a picture of herself in make-up and costume, flashing a victory sign, and a picture of Jayalalithaa, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings.”
She further wrote, “Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa , Vijendra Parsad ji @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you.”
Also read: Swara Bhasker asks Dalit feminists to oppose violent threats against Richa Chadha over her film Madam Chief Minister
Thalaivi is a multilingual biographical film made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu , and is directed by A. L. Vijay. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media And Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pics: Sara-Ibrahim step out for dinner, Farhan-Zoya meet dad on his birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A big digital boost for small films: How festival favourite films are hit on OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police personnel seen stationed outside Saif's home amid Tandav row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saqib Ayub: Talent never goes unnoticed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput take off to Goa for a vacation. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adah Sharma: Star or newcomer, your work displayed side-by-side on OTT homepage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed against filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for slapping a person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Akshay Kumar asks fans to make contributions to Ram Temple construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa turns 19, actor says 'you are everything to me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: Angrezi Medium will remain special, it reminds me of Irrfan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sai Sreenivas on Bollywood debut: Was getting offers, nothing excited me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On MGR's birth anniversary, Thalaivi makers share Arvind Swamy's look from film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafisa Ali: I will be in Goa with my entire family for my birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara asks Dalit feminists to oppose violent threats against Richa Chadha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to light up theatres this Diwali, see new still
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox