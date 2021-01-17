On MGR's birth anniversary, Kangana Ranaut and Thalaivi makers share Arvind Swamy's look from film. See here

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a new picture from her upcoming film Thalaivi. The picture was unveiled as a special tribute to late actor-politician, MGR on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, Kangana shared a tribute video on the life of MGR. She also shared a picture featuring her as the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and actor Arvind Swamy as MGR.





"Tribute to the legend #MGR on his birth anniversary, revolutionary leader n a mentor to #Thalaivi," Kangana wrote in her tweet. The photo showed her in 60's style hair do and jewellery, in a romantic dance pose with Arvind, who looks unrecognisable in a clean-shaven look.





Exactly one year ago, the makers had shared Arvind's first look pictures from the movie. A release date has not been announced yet.

Kangana wrapped up film's shoot in December. Sharing a picture of herself in make-up and costume, flashing a victory sign, and a picture of Jayalalithaa, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings.”

She further wrote, “Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa , Vijendra Parsad ji @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you.”

Also read: Swara Bhasker asks Dalit feminists to oppose violent threats against Richa Chadha over her film Madam Chief Minister

Thalaivi is a multilingual biographical film made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu , and is directed by A. L. Vijay. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media And Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

thalaivi Topics