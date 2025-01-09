Once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, this star lost it all after 20 straight flops, was unable to pay medical bills

The Khans have come to define superstardom in Bollywood over the last three decades. Collectively, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir have dominated the box office since the early 90s. But even as their star was ascending, there was another actor who was considered an even brighter prospect than them. Yet, within a few years, his star dwindled so sharply that he was relegated to participating in reality shows, left on the verge of bankruptcy. (Also read: Once bigger than Tom Cruise, Depp, this star lost it all to drugs: From highest-paid actor making $40 million to jail) Rahul Roy in the film Walk.

The star who almost was

Rahul Roy debuted in Hindi films in 1990 with the sleeper hit, Aashiqui. He and the film's female lead, Anu Aggarwal, became overnight stars. The film's success catapulted him to household name status. Aashiqui's success was followed by a string of hits starring Rahul - including Pyaar Ka Saaya and Junoon. At this point, the 26-year-old was called the next big thing, ahead of Salman and Aamir. Shah Rukh had just debuted in films and was not even in the same league as the others by then. But this false dawn was not to last.

Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal in Aashiqui.

Rahul Roy and Karisma Kapoor in Sapne Saajan Ke.

Rahul Roy's downfall

In the mid-90s, many films that Rahul signed were shelved. He said no to other films that ended up becoming box-office successes. He reportedly rejected Yash Chopra's Darr, which made Shah Rukh a star. At the same time, his films began failing at the box office. After Junoon in 1992, Rahul starred in 15 consecutive flops over the next 9 years. The 2001 release Afsana Dilwalon Ka was his last in the lead role. The actor took a break and returned to films in 2006, only to deliver five more flops. By 2010, he had moved to supporting roles and had even participated in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss. But even winning the show did not revive his stardom or popularity.

News clippings from early 1990s.

Rahul Roy's medical crisis

In 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a stroke followed by a heart attack and was hospitalised. The actor was partially paralysed for a while and needed several expensive medical treatments. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2023, he revealed that he did not even have the money to foot his medical bills and his former co-star Salman Khan came to his aid. In 2023, Rahul Roy returned to films both as an actor and as a producer. He continues to live in Mumbai. He was last seen in a supporting role in Kanu Behl's Agra in 2023.