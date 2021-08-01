Friendship Day Special: Onscreen buddies set real life goals

What’s the common string tying together Srikant Tiwari and JK Talpade from Family Man to the girl gang of Indoo Ki Jawani? Apart from being fan favourites, they all are reel friends, setting real life BFF goals.

With the ongoing pandemic adding distance between real life friends, putting all our plans with our friends in jeopardy since last year, there are some onscreen friendships that not just make our heart smile, but also remind us of our BFFs, making us reminisce about all the fun times spent together. This Friendship’s Day, we get you some buddies who are writing new ‘dostana’ tales. Check out:

Srikant-JK story from The Family Man

The bond between Srikant Tiwari and JK Talpade, essayed by Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi respectively, is one thing that stands out from the thriller. It’s their relatable bromance that struck a chord with the audiences. While working together to save the country from a terrorist attack, their sweet and sour moments with a dash of humour charmed all, making us miss our work friends while working from home. In fact, Hashmi once said he feels happy when people compare Srikant and JK with the iconic friendship of Jai-Veeru from Sholay.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety still

Sonu-Titu ke friendship goals

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is one film which gave a spin to the whole ‘pyaar dosti hai’ line, with Titu Sharma (Sunny Singh) choosing his best friend Sonu Sharma (Kartik Aaryan) over his lady love, Sweety Sharma (Nushrratt Bharuccha). It was the heartwarming friendship between the male leads that won the audience, not to forget the relatable dialogues. And, it also proved that when it comes to choosing between the girl and your childhood friend, it’s the friendship that wins in the end.

Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala from Made in Heaven

BFF goals that are Made in Heaven

What’s the sign of great onscreen friendship? It continues to stay with us. That’s what the show gave to us. Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala’s characters share a complicated yet empathetic friendship in the series, which resonated with all. They have their flaws, complexes and conflicts, but they always have each other to lean on. The series is set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings in Delhi, but it’s their unconditional friendship, which makes a big noise.

Indoo Ki Jawani still

The Indoo Ki Jawani girl bond

Actor Kiara Advani’s Indoo was not alone while exploring the dating game. She has a perfect wing woman in her best friend Sonal (Mallika Dua). From life coach to love guru, Sonal had many roles to play in Indoo’s life, and some days transforming into her agony aunt. She was the one guiding her, as well as shielding her. And that’s definitely one goal which is on top of the friendship code for all.

Still from web show Sacred Games

Sacred Games of friendship

Mention the name of the show, and the first thing to come into mind is the camaraderie between police inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and constable (Ashok Katekar). He added a comic relief to otherwise a dark show, with his dedication and loyalty towards Sartaj stealing hearts of many. He became a rage on the internet after his death (no spoiler here!), with fans missing him in the second part. “The show is soulless without Katekar,” read a tweet.