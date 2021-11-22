Opening a animal foundation in India really a long process, laments Daisy Shah

Actor Daisy Shah is working hard to make her vision of opening an animal shelter come true, but she admits it is a long and arduous journey.

“Right now, I am collecting the money for the foundation. Once I have gathered it all, I will look for a place to build it. It is a long process. I’m just going by what my intuition is asking me to do,” Shah tells us, who shares that she has someone helping her manage things at the back-end.

Sharing what pushed her in this direction, she mentions, “A lot of celebrities do talk about animal welfare but nobody pays heed to it. Hum kitna bolenge. At the end of the day, our word also goes in vain, unless you step up on it and do start doing something on your own. This is my way of doing something for the animals, who I really feel need us.”

The actor hopes to use the money earned from the shelter to help stray animals. “I want to leave the foundation behind as a legacy. The entire concept is similar to humans and how the rich provide for the underprivileged. The organisation will provide amazing treatment to elite dogs who come from good families, and the money that we get out of there will be used for the well-being of the ones who are rescued,” admits the 37-year-old, who confesses that she doesn’t see the foundation opening in the next three or four years.

For Shah, watching animals suffer is the toughest thing to do, and she feels disappointed as a human.

“We, humans, are at the top of the food chain but I have to say that we are the cruelest and sadistic of all… And that’s when the (humans are very cruel) universe steps in, and proves that it is taking care of everybody,” she asserts.