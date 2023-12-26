Reddit asks Orry if Suhana Khan knows people's review of her The Archies performance. This was his reply

Suhana Khan made one of the biggest debuts in Bollywood this year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. While many celebrities raved about it, a section of people had a different opinion about the Netflix film. When Suhana's friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Reddit, a user asked him if Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was aware of the people's reaction. Also read: Suhana Khan, Orry party with rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Suhana Khan is seen partying with Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani.

Suhana Khan on The Archies reviews

The user asked Orry whether Suhana knows about the criticism of her performance in The Archies or she is living in a ‘bubble.’ Orhan answered, "I cannot speak on Suhana’s behalf, But no one in Bollywood is dumb or in a ‘bubble’. Trust me, they’re all very very smart ppl highly in touch with reality.. u cannot be so famous and successful if you are not.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Orry on Suhana Khan's reaction to The Archies review.

Suhana Khan played the role of Veronica in The Archies. It also starred Agastya Nanda as Archies Andrews while Khushi Kapoor played Betty Cooper.

The film was criticised by some with the claims of promoting nepotism. Even Suhana's performance raked in negative reviews. Many people on social media posted and reposted videos of Suhana, Agastya and Khushi from the film, poking fun at their ‘bad acting’.

Shah Rukh Khan has three kids--Suhana, Aryan Khan and AbRam. Talking about them, Orry described them as ‘best-mannered kids ever.’ He also spilled the tea about Aryan who is known for maintaining a private life, and said he is ‘MIA (missing in action)’ as he is busy with his directorial debut show.

Shah Rukh Khan party

Earlier this year, Orry was among the celebrities to attend Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party at Mannat. When someone asked him what it was like to attend a party hosted by the star, Orry recalled, "Honestly, I wish I could tell u guys some gossip from here.. BUT DO U KNOW HOW LONG AND HARD IT IS.. to go people hopping and get my photos, by the time I was done I was so drunk I don’t even remember what I was saying to half or anyone or anything. However I can tell you that was the first party Tania Shroff attended as single, and boy was/is she in demand all I could see was boys shooting their shots and failing miserably.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place