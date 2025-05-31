Oscars Academy pays tribute to Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh's Lagaan song Radha Kaise Na Jale, fans call it 'iconic'

Fans got nostalgic as The Academy shared a clip of the hit Lagaan song, Radha Kaise Na Jale. Taking to its official page on Instagram, The Academy, which gives out the Oscars every year, posted the video, which featured actors Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in lead roles. Lagaan hit the theatres in 2001. (Also Read | Javed Akhtar told Aamir Khan not to do Lagaan and Rang De Basanti: ‘Hero dhoti mein kaise ho sakta hai’) Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in a still from the Lagaan song Radha Kaise Na Jale.

The Academy shares Lagaan song on its Instagram page

Posting the clip, it captioned the post, “Love, longing and a little bit of fire in her eyes. Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh performing Radha Kaise Na Jale (vocals by Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan) from Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film (India) at the 74th Oscars.”

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Hindu prayer song performed by a Muslim, written by a Muslim, composed by a Muslim. Welcome to India, folks." A person wrote, "Lagaan is simply ICONIC: the story, the dialogues, the cinematography, the background score, the music and of course the performances from the whole cast. A true classic of Hindi cinema." A comment read, "Legendary movie and musical score."

An Instagram user said, "This song and dance performance is awesome." "Lagaan was groundbreaking! This soundtrack is so good!" said another fan. "This movie deserved Oscars!!!" commented another person. "Can’t believe it’s been 25 years. Such an iconic movie. Getting nostalgic," read another comment. "Musicals used to be so good, what happened to the game?" asked another fan. A social media user wrote, "Best song ever."

About Lagaan

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001) is an epic period musical sports drama film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The film received widespread appreciation from critics and fans. Lagaan was made on a budget of ₹25 crore.

The film also stars Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Raj Zutshi, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey and Yashpal Sharma. It also featured British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.